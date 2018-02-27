Leclerc Feels New Sauber ‘has potential’ after First Test with C37

Charles Leclerc ended his first official day as a Formula 1 driver with the tenth fastest time on another difficult day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with low temperatures and even snow!

The Monegasque driver took over the driving duties at the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team from Marcus Ericsson on Tuesday, and despite a spin into the turn four gravel trap, completed eighty-one laps around the Spanish circuit.

Despite the difficult conditions, 2017 FIA Formula 2 Champion Leclerc felt positive about the outcome of the day, as he got accustomed to the C37, with the twenty-year-old already eager to return to the car, which will happen on Thursday.

“First of all, it is great to be back racing after a long winter break,” said Leclerc. “Overall, it was a very positive first day of testing for me.

“Although the weather conditions were not ideal, with low temperatures and even some snow in the afternoon, I was able to develop a better sense of what the car behaves like on track.

“We completed a good number of laps, completing aerodynamic and mechanical tests throughout the day. The C37 has potential, and I look forward to driving again on my second day of test 1.”