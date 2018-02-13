Lundqvist Steps up to British F3 with Double R

Swedish driver Linus Lundqvist has become Double R Racing‘s second signing of 2018. The BRDC British F3 team has kept its connections to the 18-year-old after he made a guest appearance for them at Spa-Francorchamps last year.

Lundqvist has made an impact during his short time in the UK, finishing fifth overall in the F4 British Championship last year. The final result doesn’t prove his full potential though, having been the only man to regularly qualify on pace with eventual champion Jamie Caroline during the opening half of the year, picking up five wins, of which none came in reverse grid events.

He made the step up to single-seaters in 2015, having previously been competing in the CIK-FIA World Karting Championship in 2014. After finishing third in Formula Renault 1.6 Nordic, he returned for 2016, winning both the Nordic and overall Formula STCC titles.

Having competed with Double R last season as well, Lundqvist will be seen as one of the strongest title contenders of the drivers announced so far.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity to race full-time in British Formula 3 this season,” said Lundqvist. “The moment the F4 season finished this is what we started working towards, and I’m so grateful we’ve managed to put this together with Double R Racing. I really enjoyed working with the team last year in F4 and can’t wait to get going again in F3.

“It will be an even bigger challenge, of course, but I’m heading into this aiming to win. I learned a lot from that one-off [in British F3] at Spa last year, and it remained one of the highlights of my season. The car is so much fun to drive, and by the end of that weekend, I was down to just a few tenths [of a second] off the fastest guys.”

Team boss Anthony ‘Boyo’ Hieatt said: “Linus is a quality driver, a real genuine prospect, and our aim is to be regularly challenging for podiums and race wins as the championship unfolds. We’ve got a fantastic relationship and everyone at the team is very hungry to achieve a lot of success in British F3 this season.”

As reported by FormulaScout British F3 race winner Krishnaraaj Mahadik, who competed for Double R at the end of last year, was testing at Oulton Park last week.