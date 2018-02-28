Max Verstappen: “My first feeling of the car is positive”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen had a mixed first day of his 2018 testing programme, missing out on the morning running due to a technical issue.

Verstappen took over the car from team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who set the fastest time of anyone on Monday. The Dutchman was unable to emulate this today, but when he did eventually get out on track for the afternoon, he progressed up the times to finish the day fourth fastest of the day, on a set of medium compound tyres.

The conditions at the circuit were far from ideal throughout the morning, with low track temperature meaning that many teams did not start their testing programme for the day for several hours. Therefore, Verstappen wasn’t concerned about the lack of running he had.

“My first feeling of the car is positive,” he said.

“Of course it’s early days but the initial feeling is good. In the end, I don’t think we lost too much ground in the morning as the track seemed in pretty poor condition early on. It wasn’t ideal but we had to check through everything and it took a while.”

He was able to finish the day strongly and racked up a respectable 67 laps. Ahead of him on the time sheet was Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel, Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas and McLaren F1 Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne, although the latter was on the hypersoft tyre compound.

“In the afternoon we completed quite a bit of what we wanted to, we tested a few things on the car,” he continued.

“It was pretty cold and so it’s difficult to switch on the tyres. Basically, when you go out of the pits it’s flat out to keep the temperatures up and lap by lap you’re going faster, it’s that cold. It makes it quite difficult but overall it was a positive day.”