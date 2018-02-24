McLaren’s Shaikh Mohammed: “We’re fighting stronger than ever to return to the front “

Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, the Executive Chairman and Executive Committee Principal of McLaren Group, says 2018 is the start of a new chapter for the McLaren F1 Team, as they partner with Renault Sport for the very first time.

The team has suffered with reliability and a lack of competitiveness during the past three seasons with Honda as their engine suppliers, but the Renault deal offers a new beginning for a team that has not seen a podium finish since 2014 and a race win since 2012.

Shaikh Mohammed says McLaren always emerges from any challenger stronger, and believes 2018 can offer some salvation to the team that has endured such a tough time in recent years, and they are ready to race with the MCL33.

“The MCL33 represents a fresh chapter for McLaren – one that clearly embraces our evocative history while also serving to guide our future,” said Shaikh Mohammed. “We may have faced a tricky last few years, but this team has demonstrated time and time again that it emerges stronger from each and every challenge.

“And, for 2018, it’s not merely the colour of the car that marks the change: there’s a determination and commitment that exists within everyone who works at McLaren, and we’re fighting stronger than ever to return to the front.

“I also want to acknowledge the loyal support of our long-standing partners including Chandon, NTT Communications, Hilton, Richard Mille, Norton Rose Fulbright, SAP and all our official partners and suppliers.

“We have strong leadership, hugely experienced and talented people, new partners, and motivated, exciting racers behind the wheel.

“We are ready to race.”