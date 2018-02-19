Miami Grand Prix Talks “Warming Up America” to Formula 1 – Zak Brown

McLaren Renault Formula 1 Team chief Zak Brown has revealed that “very active conversations” are taking place to secure a grand prix in Miami.

Formula 1 currently has a United States Grand Prix, held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The sport’s owners however, have stated their intention to extend the race calendar and further enhance F1’s status in the U.S.

It’s already been announced that Miami will host a live event similar to that held in London last year.

Now Brown has revealed that talks are taking place to have Miami host an F1 grand prix for the first time.

“The festivals will be big, they are definitely happening,” Brown told planetf1.com.

“But I’d be surprised if we can get it done for next year just because of the infrastructure which would need to be built up.

“But l think it’s definitely a pre-cursor to another race in North America and they are definitely very active in conversations around Miami.

“It’s definitely warming up America and that market.”

Many venues in the United States have played host to grand prix events in the past, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen and both Phoenix and Detroit street circuits.

In 1981 and 1982, Caesars Palace car park played host to unpopular grand prix and while Las Vegas – and New York – has once again been touted as a possible venue, it seems as though Miami is now favourite for a second annual visit to America.