MINI Challenge set for strong sixteenth season

The MINI Challenge championship continues to grow as it enters its sixteenth season.

With champion Brett Smith competing in the British Touring Car Championship this year, the mini series has established itself in the tin top racing scene.

That position has only been strengthened by the announcement that the John Cooper Works class will support the DTM when the German championship makes its return to Brands Hatch in August.

The class is also set to support the British GT for a second consecutive season.

With grid sizes approaching the record levels from 2017, head of product at MINI, Nicolas Griebner, is expecting another strong year.

“The MINI brand started the year by announcing the new MINI Hatch range – so what better way to demonstrate our sporting credentials than with another year of captivating racing in the 2018 MINI Challenge series.

“We have worked very closely with Antony Williams and the team at MINI Challenge to introduce a number of improvements for this year, including significant investments in a striking new hospitality unit, which will enhance the series for both drivers and fans alike.”

Series sponsor Dunlop has also strengthened its ties with the series. The tyre manufacturer will field a guest car in the JCW class, running various “big names” from motorsport throughout the year.