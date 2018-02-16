Monisha Kaltenborn to Set up F4 Team KDC Racing

Former Sauber F1 Team boss Monisha Kaltenborn will make her return to the racing world as she and business partner Emily di Comberti set up KDC Racing, a combination of their names, in a new operation for the ADAC Formula 4 and Italian F4 Championship.

Kaltenborn first burst on to the scene as Sauber’s Chief Executive Officer in 2010, before working her way up to be F1’s first female Team Principal when Peter Sauber moved aside in 2012. During her time in charge, she oversaw four podium finishes, all of which came in her first year before being in charge for Sauber’s only full season without a point.

She left the team by mutual consent in June of 2017, shortly before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Now returning to racing, she’ll be in charge of a new Formula 4 outfit, with the Tatuus-Abarth car competing in both the Italian and German series.

“Motorsport is my great passion,” said Kaltenborn to Auto Bild. “I’ve had roles in this world for almost twenty years, it was logical for me to continue here. In F4 I see a category with great potential for the development of young drivers, I’m very interested in it, and we have the ambition to quickly set up a competitive team”.

“The organisational and financial aspects have already been defined, we have already obtained an important sponsor and we will soon announce our drivers. My experience in F1 will help, to avoid the usual beginners mistakes”.

She will be joined by di Comberti, herself reportedly a relative of BRDC British F3 driver Aaron di Comberti according to ItaliaRacing.net. The team itself will have a Swiss licence and will be based in Granollers near the Catalunya circuit, according to Spanish website Soymotor.com.

As for the colours of the car, they plan to run a dark pink, gold, white and black design. They become the fifth and sixth teams to confirm entry to the German and Italian F4 series respectively this year.