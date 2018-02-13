Felipe Nasr: IMSA is the strongest sports car championship

Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr believes the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is a stronger series than the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Nasr, returned to sports car racing with Action Express at the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona, made the decision to switch to IMSA in the summer of last year.

“I feel it’s a great time to be joining this championship,” he told motorsport.com. “I see it as the strongest sports car championship at the moment.

“If you look at the series, it’s so wealthy, so competitive, really good driver line-ups, especially here at Daytona we have drivers coming [from] all over.

“It is a big change, as I came from two years in F1, but the cars are great to drive. The first time I drove them last year I was super-impressed, how good the cars are on braking, downforce, speed.”

Nasr last raced sports cars in 2012, when he made a one off outing in the Grand-Am (now IMSA) to compete in the Daytona 24 Hours, finishing third overall after winning the Sunoco Daytona Challenge.

This year he went one better, taking second with team-mates Mike Conway, Eric Curran, and Stuart Middleton.

He says his main focus at the moment is his IMSA campaign, but isn’t ruling out the possibilities of WEC outings in the future.

“I’m really focusing on having a successful year in the IMSA championship. That’s my number one priority.

“I always dreamed about doing Le Mans, maybe other races in WEC. I’ve kept an eye on IndyCar… you never know. In life, you have to be open for it.

“At the moment, I feel super happy about the opportunity here and I just want to take it as it comes.”

The next round of the IMSA championship takes place at the Sebring in March.