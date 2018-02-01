New Polaris RS1 to race in Red Bull GRC support class

Red Bull Global Rallycross and Polaris has announced that the new Polaris RZR RS1 will be the vehicle used for the new Red Bull GRC side-by-side support class this season.

The single-seater off-roader is powered by a 1litre Twin Cylinder engine good for 110bhp, mated to an upgraded drivetrain and suspension based on the RZR XP 1000.

“Since we first announced the addition of a Polaris-exclusive class for the 2018 Red Bull GRC season, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of which side-by-side model would compete,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “The RZR RS1 will be an exceptional addition to our grid and will provide an action-packed experience for our fans all season long.”

The new Polaris support class, which will kick-off at the Red Bull GRC season opener in Kentucky, was first announced in December, following tests by Polaris and Red Bull GRC at last year’s season finale in Los Angeles. It will be the first new class to join the Red Bull GRC bill since Lites joined back in 2013 and Continental Tire, which was recently announced as the tyre supplier for all three Red Bull GRC classes for 2018, is developing a bespoke tyre specifically for the series.

“Red Bull GRC is the perfect platform for the most agile RZR ever,” said Matt Boone, RZR and GENERAL Marketing Director. “The all-new vehicle is race inspired and built for the best drivers in the world. We cannot wait for those drivers to put the single-seat side-by-side to the test.”

The Polaris GRC class is set to feature the same stringent safety regulations and race format as both the Supercars and Lites classes, making it an attractive series for existing side-by-side competitors.