Nick McBride gets first taste of second generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car

Last week Nick McBride hit the track for the first time in his new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car that he will be racing in the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia this season.

Like his fellow competitors this season, McBride is driving one of the second generation cup cars, we caught up with him to get some thoughts on the new car.

“First impression was it is a much more refined car than it predecessor.” McBride told The Checkered Flag. “The best part about the new 4.0 litre (old was 3.8) engine was the way it delivered its power which was very linear.”

Aside from the power difference there has been work elsewhere on the car, “The front has a little more downforce and with the extra power you really have to look after the rear tyres. Porsche have done a great job.”

The Porsche Carrera Cup series has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years and this year a full grid hits the circuits of Australia.

“This year the category is fully subscribed and some teams are running up to 5 cars.” explains McBride.

“A challenge for me personally will be I am the sole pro driver in my team and will have to be really on my game to tune the car.

“In the past I have had the luxury of another pro team mate. The field definitely has the most depth this year.”

Looking ahead to the season McBride is confident of what can be achieved, “Last year I had 5 race wins and a couple of pole positions.

“I am with a new team this year and we will take a little time to settle but there is no reason why we cant winning races this year.

“Finishing in the top 3 in the championship is a realistic goal.”

As for the future, McBride has a couple of options on where he hopes to go, “I would love to do some more racing overseas in GT’s and have always wanted another crack in a Supercar.”

The 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia gets under way at the Adelaide 500 on 1-4 March.