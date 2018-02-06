Parfitt Jr. renews partnership with Ratcliffe for 2018 British GT title tilt

Rick Parfitt Jr. will once again team up with Ryan Ratcliffe in the British GT championship, driving the #1 Team Parker Racing Bentley Continental GT3.

Parfitt took the 2017 championship alongside Seb Morris, who has announced he is exploring his options in Europe for 2018.

The partnership with Ratcliffe has seen success in the past with the duo securing the GT4 Championship in 2013.

“An opportunity came up to drive with Rick in 2018 and to say I was like a kid in a sweet shop is a bit of an understatement!” said Ratcliffe.

“I have a great relationship with Rick and to work alongside him this year is going to be fantastic! Working with Team Parker is something I am really looking forward to;

“Looking from the outside they definitely seem like one of the most professional teams on the grid and after seeing the progress they have made with Rick I can’t wait to get started!

“Driving the Bentley will certainly be different; it’s a great marque to be associated with and certainly draws a lot of attention in British GT. This year looks like it’s going to be the most competitive yet but the aim is to be at the front and fighting for podiums every round. I honestly haven’t been this excited about a season to date.”

Parfitt is aware that defense of the title this year is going to be tough and there will be a fresh challenge for the new season.

“After such a tough yet amazing year in 2017, where I achieved more than I could have ever imagined, the 2018 season needed to represent a fresh new challenge for me,” he confirmed. “There was never any doubt that I wanted to stay in British GT but I wanted to return with a new hunger and no expectations.

“So when the opportunity came up to reignite the partnership with Ryan it was a hugely exciting prospect and felt absolutely right. We have a long history together having been team-mates and rivals in Ginetta GT5s before uniting to win the GT4 title together in 2013.

“In short, this is a proven partnership and I couldn’t be more excited about Ryan and I bringing the original dream team and #1 TPR Bentley back to the best domestic GT championship in the world.”