Pascal Wehrlein Returns to the DTM Series

After two years in Formula 1 2015 DTM Series champion Pascal Wehrlein will return to the German touring car series with Mercedes.

Wehrlein will become the third DTM champion in the Stuttgart manufacturer’s line up joining Gary Paffett (2005) and Paul di Resta (2010).

“I’ve got some terrific memories of the DTM, not least because of my title win in 2015, but also because of the strong team spirit and the many amazing experiences I’ve had with the guys,” said Wehrlein. “A lot has changed in the DTM since my last race in the DTM season finale at Hockenheim back in 2015, but I like a challenge and can hardly wait to try out our new car on track for the first time.”

Over the past two seasons, Wehrlein has raced for both Manor Racing and Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. He scored the only points achieved by the teams in the years he was with them – his best result came at the Circuit de Catalunya in 2017 with eighth place. During this time he also acted as official test and reserve driver to world championship-winning team Mercedes.

Prior to joining F1, Wehrlein claimed three wins and took six podium finishes from 38 DTM races between 2013 and 2015.

“Pascal quickly established himself in the DTM and became the youngest-ever champion in the history of the series in 2015.” said Head of Mercedes Motorsport Ulrich Fritz. “Of course, everyone in the team is really pleased that he’s returning to the DTM for our final year. He made many close friends within the squad and stayed in touch even when he was driving in Formula 1.

“A lot has changed in the DTM in recent years, for sure, with new cars, new tyres and new rules, but we’re confident that he’ll soon settle back in with his experience and commitment.”

Wehrlein will line up alongside Paffett, di Resta, Lucas Auer and Edoardo Mortara with the sixth driver yet to be announced.