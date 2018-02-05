Porsche Carrera Cup Australia competitors and teams have received their new generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars ahead of the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia season.

25 new cars arrived down under last weekend and delivered to teams this week ahead of their pre-season testing before the opening race weekend at the Adelaide 500 on 1-4 March.

“We’re thrilled to have all 26 911 GT3 Cup cars in the country and starting the process of delivering these race cars for some eager race teams and drivers,” said Porsche Cars Australia Motorsport Manager, Troy Bundy.

“The feedback on the new 911 GT3 Cup from overseas has been sensational and they certainly look the part. We’re looking forward to hosting many new and returning teams and drivers for what is anticipated to be one of our best seasons to date.”

Canberra based Cameron Hill was one of the first to receive his new car and couldn’t wait to get the season underway.

“It’s a bit surreal taking delivery of the new 911 GT3 Cup.” said Hill. “It’s an amazing race car – the details and build quality is incredible.

“You can tell that it’s a factory built race car and I’m certainly looking forward to getting it on track in the coming weeks,” he added.

Improvements on the new generation 911 GT3 Cup include increased power from the new naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine, increasing engine size from 3.8 to 4.0 litres, optimised aerodynamics and further safety improvements.