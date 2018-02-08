Porsche Cars Australia team up with Michelin to offer Junior programme

Porsche Cars Australia have announced they are teaming up with tyre supplier Michelin Australia to provide a Junior programme that will include benefits of up to AU$300,000.

Following in the footsteps of other Porsche series, Porsche Michelin GT3 Cup Challenge Australia and Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia will provide seven young drivers with support across the two series.

Aside from the financial support, the Juniors will benefit from an allocation of race tyres, access to training, mentorship and additional consultancy with Porsche experts throughout the season.

The programme will see two teams taking part, one in the GT3 Cup Challenge, with three drivers and then a further four in the Carrera Cup Junior team.

While seven drivers receive support, there is the additional prize which will see the highest ranked Michelin Junior in the Carrera Cup get a nomination for the Porsche Motorsport Junior Programme Shootout and the Jamey Blaikie Scholarship.

Exciting times for Porsche Motorsport in Australia

“It’s exciting to offer this expanded driver development programme across our two Porsche one-make series,” said Porsche Cars Australia Motorsport Manager, Troy Bundy.

“In the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid we have a genuine pathway to help young Australian based drivers become racing professionals, from GT3 Cup Challenge, Carrera Cup and ultimately an opportunity to launch an international career in the Porsche Motorsport Junior Programme Shootout which, if successful, provides the opportunity to race in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

“We have seen the proof of the programme’s success both locally in Matt Campbell and internationally with dual Le Mans winner Earl Bamber.

“It’s fantastic to have Michelin on board as the title partner of the Junior Programme. Porsche and Michelin understand the importance of such a programme in providing an opportunity for young local drivers.

“Michelin has been a long-time Carrera Cup tyre partner, so it’s tremendous to now not only confirm the brand as the GT3 Cup Challenge title partner but also to partner the brand in this great initiative.”

Michelin Australia’s Marketing Manager, Tim Hoare added, “It’s great to continue Michelin’s increased investment and involvement in Australian motorsport.

“This programme is a tremendous initiative for the brand and we’re looking forward to being a part of the development and education of these young Australian based drivers,

“Michelin is now the Tyre Partner of Carrera Cup, the Title and Tyre Partner of GT3 Cup Challenge and, with this latest announcement, a partner of this truly beneficial programme for the support of education of young local drivers.

“We very much look forward to working with Porsche as we roll out this programme into the new season.”