Porsche specialists Project 1 Motorsport join the FIA WEC grid for 2018

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland frontrunners Project 1 Motorsport will make their FIA World Endurance Championship debut in 2018 after claiming a place on the official entry list.

Led by Porsche factory driver Jörg Bergmeister, Patrick Lindsey and Egidio Perfetti will complete the trio of drivers that will be taking on the series in a Porsche 911 RSR.

Project manager Axel Funke is aware of the task ahead of the team despite their success in the past. “We know it’s hard work, but we’re up to the challenge with one clear goal in mind: to win the Le Mans 24 Hours in our class.”

Experience leads the way

Bergmeister has been racing since 1987 and has driven thousands of miles behind the wheel of the Porsche 911 RSR, including multiple top-three places in the United States.

Along with the experience in America, Bergmeister is a seasoned professional at Le Mans having competed fifteen times since 2002.

“I look forward to working with great anticipation,” says Bergmeister. “The team is highly motivated and I am pleased to contribute my knowledge to the project.”

Another driver with good experience behind him is Californian Patrick Lindsey who has been battling for the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Park Place Motorsports since 2013.

“2018 is a dream come true for me to go for the first time with the RSR at the start. I already know my team-mate Jörg Bergmeister very well as we have been racing together in the USA since 2016. Jörg will help me with my new challenge,” says Lindsey.

Egidio Perfetti also brings a wealth of Porsche experience having been competing in Europe since 2010.

“Long-distance racing has its own laws. We have to work hard to get to know the car and assert ourselves, “ adds Perfetti.