Renault Announced as Official Partner of French Grand Prix

Renault Sport has been announced as an official partner of the French Grand Prix, which makes a welcome return to the Formula 1 schedule in 2018 after a ten-year absence.

The Circuit Paul Ricard will host its first Grand Prix since 1990, but France has been off the schedule since 2008, when the last race was held at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

As a part of their 120th anniversary celebrations, Renault is promising to be ‘very visible’ and ‘very noisy’ during the June event, with a ‘yellow stand, several thousand guests, a fleet of vehicles made available to the circuit, a large number of events in the Fan Zone and a booth.’

“The French automotive industry is an asset for our country and one of real pride,” said Christian Estrosi, the president of the French Grand Prix. “Succeeding in bringing back the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, after ten years of absence, is an opportunity to demonstrate on home soil the French excellence of the Renault brand, its engines and its even more efficient technologies.

“I welcome the signing of this ambitious partnership agreement with Renault, who I want to thank for its commitment to this collective adventure. It is today, with our national team, the French sports directors of other teams, the three French drivers in competition and all the influential French personalities, a real French movement that is set up in F1.”