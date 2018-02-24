Renault Reveal Cross-Platform Sports Partnership with LaLiga

The Renault Sport Formula One Team and LaLiga have announced a new alliance that will see the Spanish football league become the official Football League Partner of the Formula 1 outfit.

The partnership will allow fans of the two very different sporting worlds to have access to ‘multi-layered sports entertainment’ across multiple platforms, while the overalls of both Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. will have the LaLiga logo emblazoned on them, as will the Renault RS18.

“We are very happy to announce this exciting and unique partnership with LaLiga, one of the world’s best football divisions,” said Antoine Magnan, the Head of Partnerships of Renault Sport Racing.

“Renault Sport Formula One Team and LaLiga have many shared goals as we push to expand our reach worldwide. Between the Formula 1 and LaLiga seasons we cover the entire year and there are cross-overs in our two fan bases that will be the springboard for exciting activities.”

Enrique Moreno, the brand director of LaLiga, revealed they have been looking for outlets that would allow the presence of the Spanish football league to be increased at an international level, and Renault Sport was perfect for that very reason.

“We have been looking for innovative ideas that allow us to generate brand presence internationally and support our brand positioning ‘It’s not football. It’s LaLiga,’ said Moreno.

“Motorsports and specifically Formula 1 fits perfectly with this strategy. Formula 1 fans are potential football fans. This new, year-long relationship is designed to further expand the LaLiga audience and grow awareness for our brand.”