Rob Boston Racing confirms Fraser Robertson for Carrera Cup GB

Rob Boston Racing have confirmed that Fraser Robertson will be driving their Porsche Carrera 911 GT3 Cup car in the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am class.

Robertson has been a regular on the TOCA package in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup since 2014, picking up 2 wins and 22 podiums and six fastest laps from 59 races.

The 54-year-old only took part in three races last season but will be competing in a full season this year in the Porsche.

Team owner Rob Boston commented, “We ran Fraser in 2016 and enjoyed some great results with us. We have wanted to venture into the Porsche paddock for many years.

“Fraser has always been a Porsche fan and owner, so the feeling from both of us was that it would be great fun!

“We both drove the new GT3 Cup car on the taster day at Silverstone. The feeling from is both is that the car is really well sorted and felt really comfortable immediately.

“The transition from from Ginetta GT4 to Porsche GT3 I believe will be manageable one given Frasers past Porsche experience. We are both really excited for the new challenge!

“We also hope that we will sign a teammate in due course.” he added.