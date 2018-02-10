Robertson, Ginetta Alliance Continues into LMP1 with Manor Racing

Charlie Robertson and Ginetta have had a long-term relationship since the British racer made his racing debut aged fourteen, but the driver and car manufacturer will now unite in the FIA World Endurance Championship at CEFC TRSM/Manor Racing.

Robertson, now twenty-one years of age, won the Ginetta Junior Championship back in 2012 and the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup two years later, and has previous prototype experience in LMP3 machinery that started back in the 2015 European Le Mans Series, where he won the title alongside Sir Chris Hoy, again with Ginetta.

Race wins have followed in the Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup, again in LMP3, while further Ginetta appearances have come in the GT4 European Series Northern Cup, British GT Championship and the V de V Endurance Championship, but now the partnership moves into one of the biggest sportscar championships in the world.

“I started my racing career with Ginetta as part of the Junior Championship when I was 14 and have since progressed up their motorsport career ladder through GT racing and into prototypes,” said Robertson.

“My career development is testament to the opportunities and support Ginetta offers to drivers at every step of their journey. I’m incredibly grateful to them, and Lawrence Tomlinson, as I’m now in a position to fulfil my dream of competing in what is the highest level of motorsport; the FIA World Endurance Championship, and Le Mans.”

Ginetta Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson is delighted to see Robertson continue with the company into the 2018/19 Super Season, which will see him make his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut in June.

“I’m delighted confirm that CEFC TRSM Racing will be running a two-car effort in the FIA WEC and Le Mans 24 Hours,” said Tomlinson. “Our LMP1 project has brought together some of the brightest stars in motorsport design and engineering, and the next chapter will see CEFC TRSM Racing announcing driving talent of equally high measure.

“Personally, I am delighted to see Charlie Robertson’s name on the entry list. We have taken him from a fourteen-year-old experiencing his very first car race in the Ginetta Junior Championship, all the way to the pinnacle of international motorsport, and that’s something we strive to do for every one of our drivers.”