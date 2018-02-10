Rowland Joins CEFC TRSM/Manor Racing for Sportscar Debut

Oliver Rowland will make his sportscar debut in the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship super season after joining CEFC TRSM/Manor Racing’s LMP1 effort in conjunction with Ginetta and their new G60-LT-P1 car.

The British racer has been a regular in single-seaters up to now, and has been backed by both the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team and Racing Steps Foundation through the years, but Rowland is excited for the new challenge ahead of him, which includes his first experience of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

“I am very excited to be joining TRSM for the LMP1 World Endurance Championship,” said Rowland, who finished third in FIA Formula 2 in 2017. “Endurance racing is a new experience for me and it will create a fresh challenge, but I am really looking forward to working with the team and driving such an amazing car.

“Competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans is extremely exciting and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to race in. I can’t wait to get started with the team to ensure we get the best out of the package and moving forward seeing if we can challenge for some fantastic results in the championship.”

Graeme Lowdon, the President and Sporting Director of CEFC TRSM Manor Racing, says he expects Rowland to adapt quickly to LMP1 machinery, and he cannot wait to get the season started with the Prologue in April.

“We are very happy to welcome Oliver to the team, we have followed him closely over the years and have been very impressed with his performances,” said Lowdon. “Although this will be his first season in sports cars we have every confidence that he will adapt to LMP1 very quickly.

“It is great to be returning to FIA WEC and we are looking forward to starting the season at the Prologue in April.”