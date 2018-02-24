Sainz Focused on Performing at Renault and not on a Possible Red Bull Recall

Carlos Sainz Jr. insists he is completely focused on his racing commitments with the Renault Sport Formula One Team despite the possibility Aston Martin Red Bull Racing could recall him in the future.

The Spaniard switched to Renault from Scuderia Toro Rosso ahead of the 2017 United States Grand Prix and remains with the Enstone-based outfit through 2018, although he is only on loan to them at this time.

Sainz believes it would be wrong to think about racing again in Red Bull colours, and it would be respectful to Renault for him to purely think about racing with the new-for-2018 RS18, with pre-season testing starting next week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“In this situation, my head is always on the present,” Sainz is quoted of saying by f1i.com. “My future at the moment is the least of my concerns.

“I know if I have a good year, a lot of opportunities will come, so it is better to focus on the present than ahead. So I will focus on my best for Renault because this is what they deserve.

“It is impossible to know what the future will bring and what will happen at the first race, having not tried the new car, so it is all about focusing on the present.”