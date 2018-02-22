Scuderia Ferrari Launch their SF71H in Maranello Presentation

Scuderia Ferrari has become the latest team to reveal their 2018 challenger, with the SF71H being presented to the public at their Maranello base on Thursday.

The car is the first Ferrari to have the mandatory Halo head protection system installed, and will be raced once again by Sebastian Vettel, runner-up in the championship to Lewis Hamilton last season, and Kimi Räikkönen.

Vettel won five times during 2017, and will be looking to go one better this year with the SF71H, while Räikkönen will be eyeing his first race victory since he returned for his second spell, having last won in Ferrari red back in the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix.

The car’s livery has less white sections than its predecessors, with Ferrari seemingly veering back towards its traditional red livery, while the SF71H is the first car not to feature Santander as a sponsor, following the Spanish financial giant’s decision during last year to pull the plug on their Formula 1 involvement.

Also present at the launch were two of their development driver team, with former Scuderia Toro Rosso and Red Bull Racing driver Daniil Kvyat joining current Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Pre-season testing of the SF71H gets underway next week at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.