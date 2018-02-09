Last week it was announced that two drivers that raced in the 2017 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup will be competing in the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series with Team Parker Racing, we took some time out to speak with one of these drivers, Seb Perez on his move from Ginetta to Porsche and his expectations ahead of the new season and also what it was like to drive Hannu Mikkola‘s Group B Audi Quattro S1 E2.

It’s been a quick rise through Ginetta Juniors and then on to the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, why have you chosen to step up to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB this year rather than spend another year in the Ginetta Supercup?

The Ginetta GT4 Supercup was a great progression from the Juniors as it offered a similar weight distribution but obviously the power increase and the slick tyres were what made the jump significant, enabling me to learn about handling additional power and getting the most out of the tyres in a qualifying run.

It’s safe to say I didn’t exactly master the Supercup car but my rhythm throughout the championship was interrupted by the change of team, amongst other things in the background. Meaning that I wasn’t able to achieve what we had set out to do when we entered the championship.

Time to get in and ready for the first @GinettaCars GT4 Supercup @RockinghamUK race of the weekend. ⬆⬆ is the plan from P10. pic.twitter.com/OR82dzMsac — Seb Perez (@SebPerez77) August 26, 2017

Porsche Carrera Cup GB offers a fantastic playing field for drivers to progress throughout their career and has turned out some of the best.

I feel it is important to always progress within your career, and we all felt like Porsche was the next logical step as I also have age on my side!

How does the Porsche compare to the Ginetta and what do you expect to be the biggest challenge in moving to the Porsche?

The Porsche is a unique car to drive with near enough all the weight over the rear, where on paper the Ginetta is a lot more of a balanced car.

The speed difference is something that just comes with time and getting the power in at the right time, but the handling aspects of the car are something more unique.

You almost drive the car as if you are in the wet. Stop it, turn it, go. As it won’t carry the corner speed like the Ginetta so to extract the time out of the car over a lap is going to be interesting.

What are your goals for the 2018 season?

I am going to enter in the Pro-Am class, as I can have a true season of learning but still get some trophies on the way. My main goal will be to win Pro-Am class.

The Carrera Cup GB heads to Monza this year, what are your hopes and expectation for racing at such a legendary circuit?

Monza is somewhere I am really looking forward to; not only my first race in Europe but to be somewhere with such fantastic history will be amazing.

I think it will be a level playing field as we are all going to only of had maybe 1 or 2 days testing there prior to the meeting, meaning that we should all be very close and will generate some great racing.

There has been a lot of developments in racing simulators and racing video games are becoming more realistic, do you use anything to help learn new circuits / refine your driving?

Yes, I use iZone frequently, as I can work on my technique and analyse it in a very controlled form.

It is also very good for learning new circuits and adopting new wet lines as the data is a lot more accurate as there are fewer variables so we can get a real good feel for what works best.

You’ve driven a number of different cars over the last few years both on track and off-road, what has been your favourite?

Yes, I have been very fortunate to drive some fantastic cars, they are all so different and all have to have a very different approach with each one.

For me, the ex Hannu Mikkola Group B Audi Quattro S1 E2 was the best, not only the heritage of what the car has done but also the way you drive it.

Felt very privileged this weekend being allowed out in the ex Hannu Mikkola Audi Quattro. @RaceRetro_ pic.twitter.com/hlJxRBFzBI — Seb Perez (@SebPerez77) February 27, 2017

You have this big old lump right at the front of the car, and a very basic 4WD system. Naturally, all the car wants to do its understeer no matter what, throttle you really have to throw the car into the corner to try and get it to rotate.

The second its moving you bury the throttle as the turbo take a small age to spool up, then as your coming out of the corner the turbo kicks in and your controlling power oversteer pinned firmly into your seat.

Outside of racing yourself do you follow any other series?

Usually following my dad around on tarmac rally events carrying cable ties and a torque wrench!

Formula E is established, EGT is coming this year and Rallycross will be introducing electric powered vehicles in a few years time, What do you think of developments in electric powered motorsport?

Yes electric cars are looming fast and Formula E has a great set up and the fact it’s coming to Rallycross as well will be really interesting.

I think its great to promote the capability of electric cars to show what they can do and their potential in the normal world, but I do love the smell of petrol!