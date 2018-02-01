Supercup Duo Move To Carrera Cup GB With Team Parker

George Gamble (pictured) and Sebastian Perez will switch from the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB this season with Team Parker Racing.

The duo were team-mates in the Supercup this season at JHR Developments and then Rob Boston Racing, though suffered contrasting fortunes.

Gamble would finish third in the standings with four race victories and five other podium finishes to his name, while Perez took a best result of fifth on his way to tenth in the points.

Gamble’s efforts earnt him a position in the final shootout for the 2018/19 Porsche GB Junior programme, but he would eventually lose out to Daniel Harper.

Both Gamble and Perez will both enter with backing from Amigos – owned by Seb’s father Steve Perez – as Team Parker Racing make a return to the headline Pro category.

“I’m really excited for it. One of the things we found with the scholarship is with Porsche it’s much easier to sell [to sponsors],” Gamble told Motorsport News.

“We’ve both driven the old and new cars and it’s a cool car to drive. It will take me a few rounds to get my head around it and then I’ll try to challenge for some wins.”

Perez commented to MN: “It’s quite a natural progression from Ginetta as we wanted to stay on the TOCA package. The cars are fantastic to drive and is a massive step up from the Ginetta.

“I think I’m going to do the Pro-Am class and it’s a good place to start for the seasons to come as it gives me familiarisation with the car.”