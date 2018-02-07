Sell out grids for Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

The 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup series will start the season with a full grid of 28 permanent entries for the twenty-sixth season of the one-make championship.

Nine of the ten races will once again support the FIA Formula 1 World Championship as the series heads across eight European countries along with a round in Mexico.

Each race will have up to four guest entrants, allowing local drivers and VIP drivers to compete in the popular series.

“We are looking forward to the start of the new season, which will feature a starting grid that will be better than ever,” said Oliver Schwab, head of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup to racecam.de. “Furthermore the trend among drivers and teams is even more international.”

While 28 entries have been submitted, there is still space for drivers to sign up to fill those cars, with the official deadline on 15 April.

As part of the Formula 1 support package, Supercup competitors will visit the home race of Hockenheim in Germany, this is something that Schwab is proud to be able to carry out.

“Our home race in Hockenheim will be a further highlight of the season,

“Having an event on your own doorstep right in time for the anniversary ’70 years Porsche Sports Cars’ is a very special privilege.”

Along with the nine race weekends, there will be two additional tests, one in Barcelona and the other at Silverstone.

“In addition to our program with the official Porsche Junior Drivers we want to provide even more training and support for the rookies in the Supercup,

“In the upcoming season, we will put a very special focus on our program of promoting the young talents.”