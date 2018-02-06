Serderidis To Sample Top Level WRC Power With M-Sport

Defending WRC Trophy Champion Jourdan Serderidis will make the step up to a 2018-spec car on two events during the FIA World Rally Championship this season.

The Greek driver, who won the 2017 WRC Trophy driving older specification Citroen’s , will enter both Rallye Deutschland in August and Rally Australia in November in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC.

After making his debut on the world stage in 2013 in an M-Sport prepared Fiesta R5, Serderidis has regularly contested WRC events and he can’t wait for the chance to drive the latest-specification machinery later this season. He said:

“I am extremely pleased to be back with M-Sport – the reigning World Champions – and even more so with the latest Ford Fiesta WRC which is the best car you can drive in rally nowadays. I perfectly understand the chance I have and I will make the necessary efforts and preparation to make the most of the opportunity.”

While M-Sport Managing director Malcolm Wilson OBE added on the deal: “It will be great to see Jourdan back in the M-Sport service area this year, and I am sure he is looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Fiesta WRC.”

“Knowing how hard Jourdan works – and how much experience he has at this level – I have no doubt that he will put absolutely everything into these drives. And our aim is to help him secure his first FIA World Rally Championship points with a new-generation world rally car.”