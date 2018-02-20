Sonic Motor Racing Services set for five-car assault on Carrera Cup Australia

Sonic Motor Racing Services will be running five cars in the upcoming 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

After completing a two-day test at Winton Motor Raceway, team principal Michael Ritter is positive about the year ahead.

“We’ve got a really exciting line-up in 2018,” Ritter explains, “It’s a great blend of youth, experience, aggression and consistency. I think we’re going to have a fantastic year.”

With a sell-out grid of 26 cars, Ritter’s team will be running a variety of drivers this year, including Dale Wood who switches from Supercars after four years.

“I really like the way that Carrera Cup do so many things,” says Wood, “I think I’ve reached a point in my life where I just want to enjoy my racing and I see this direction as the best way to do that. I can’t wait to get after it in these cars.

“I’ve never heard anyone get out of a Cup Car and say ‘well that was disappointing.’ The more I think about it the more I’m looking forward to it.”

“I think anyone who knows Michael and Maria Ritter knows that they do it right, and they do it 120%.

“And Mick never beats around the bush, you always know where you stand. Sonic IS Carrera Cup in many ways, so it’s logical to go with them on this.”

Joining Wood is Michael Almond who brings Carrera Cup, GT3, Touring Car Masters and V8 Utes experience with him.

Pete Major and Jordan Love will also be running under the Sonic Motor Racing Services banner in 2018, love comes off of the back of a 2017 GT3 Cup Challenge Championship victory and is ready to hit the ground running after competing in the final race weekend of the 2017 season.

Major brings Formula Ford, Bathurst 12 hour and GT3 experience to the table and is looking set for a promising year.

Graham Williams started his racing career in two wheels, competing in motocross he made his way up the ladder before switching to Carrera Cup Australia in 2017.

“2017 was a steep but exciting learning curve! In the lead up to 2018, I have “doubled down” on the commitment to succeed and look forward to working with the team at Sonic to get the results on track.”

“That’s the way we like it,” concedes Ritter, “We’re a busy team and that’s how we roll. I think it’s how we work best actually. We’re all up for the challenge.”