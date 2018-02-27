Team Dynamics’ new Honda hits the track

Team Dynamics’ new Honda Civic Type R (FK8) is ready to begin testing before its British Touring Car Championship debut this season.

The Honda factory team faced setbacks over the winter after planned technical changes had been banned. It put the squad a month behind schedule but it has managed to build a pair of Civic Type Rs in time for testing to begin this week.

The car broke cover for the first time at Parcmotor Castelloi in Barcelona, where drivers Matt Neal and Dan Cammish will get their first tastes of the new machinery.

“This next generation Honda Civic Type R is fantastic and the guys have pulled out all the stops to get us to this point,” said Neal. “I can’t wait to jump in and get out on track this week.

“If the car goes as fast as it looks then we’ll be in great shape this season.”

Cammish added: “It’s really exciting to see the new car in the flesh, in full racing trim and it’s really something special.

“Sitting in the cockpit for the first time will be a really proud moment for me.”

Running has so far been conducted without the iconic orange and black Halfords livery. The team is set to reveal its 2018 livery at its factory on 22 March, a week before the season launch.

After a near-week long Spanish test, the squad heads back to the UK for further testing at Donington Park and Brands Hatch

“It’s been a massive effort by the team over the off-season to transition to the new Honda Civic Type R and to see all of those hours labour bear fruit is just a fantastic feeling,” said Honda UK managing director David Hodgetts.

“The car provides an excellent platform to work with and we’re sure it’ll prove a potent package when it hits the track in anger at Brands Hatch.

“We’ve got a busy testing schedule in the lead up to that point, and we will be sure to hit the ground running when the season starts, in the best shape possible.”