Tio Ellinas heads back to Porsche Carrera Cup GB for title tilt

Tio Ellinas will make his return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2018 with the Slidesports team, who run David Fairbrother in 2017.

Ellinas made his sportscar debut last year in Carrera Cup GB with Nick Tandy‘s JTR team, a strong run in the second half of the season saw the Cypriot finish sixth in the overall championship and secure the rookie championship title.

“After doing so well from mid-season onwards, scoring five podiums last year and winning the Rookie title puts us in a good position,” said Ellinas.

After finishing the last two race weekends of 2017 on the podium of every race, Ellinas is hoping to hit the ground running so he make make a serious bid for championship glory.

“I’m really optimistic for this season and now is the time to go for the overall title. With the new car it is a reset for all the drivers.

“There will not be as much testing available, so it will be like starting from zero for everyone.

“I’m looking forward to working with David and the Slidesports team, I think we can really start the season on the front foot and go for the championship.”

The Porsche Carrera Cup GB heads to Silverstone in March for the official media day and testing before the season opening race at Brands Hatch in April.