Van der Zande completes DragonSpeed WEC Line Up

With the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship fast approaching, DragonSpeed have finalised their driver line-up by announcing Renger van der Zande as their third driver.

The Dutchman will race the Gibson-powered Russian LMP1 BR1 car with Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley as the entrant competes in the full 2018/19 ‘Super Season’. Van der Zande has experience with the DragonSpeed race team as he raced for the Elton Julian team in 2013 when the outfit competed in the Prototype Challenge class of the American Le Mans Series.

Along with his WEC commitments, Van der Zande is contracted to race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Wayne Taylor Racing.

At the time of posting, it was predicted that the IMSA races would take priority over the WEC ones as DragonSpeed followed the announcement by stating his replacement in the races that clashed would be announced soon.