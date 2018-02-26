Vijay Mallya – Force India can improve further in 2018

Team Principal of the Sahara Force India F1 Team, Vijay Mallya believes that his team can keep their top four team status in Formula 1 and improve on their impressive 2017 performance.

Force India unveiled their new car for 2018, the pink VJM11 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, just an hour before the start of winter testing. Russian development driver Nikita Mazepin has spent the morning taking the car through its paces.

The highly controversial Mallya is buoyant going into the team’s eleventh season, but understands that improvement will be a challenging task. However, he noted that Force India are now “an established team” and are known as one of the most efficient teams on the grid in terms of budget related performance.

“I see no reason why we cannot consolidate our position and improve,” the 62-year-old said.

“Yes, Formula 1 is a very tough and competitive environment, but we are an established team with continuity in all areas of the company.

“We don’t take anything for granted, but we will be disappointed if we are not fighting for points at every race this year.”

Force India are expected to be renamed by the time of the Australian Grand Prix in late March.