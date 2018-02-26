Force India unveil the new VJM11 in Barcelona

The Sahara Force India F1 Team have launched the car they hope will take them to a third successive top four finish in the Constructors’ Championship – the striking VJM11.

As they celebrate ten years since their Formula 1 début, Force India have retained the pink colourway that was received so well upon its introduction last year, courtesy of Austrian water company BWT. The car is a darker pink with white accents featuring on the nosecone, driver headrest, the faux shark-fin and rear wing.

Chief Operating Officer Otmar Szafnauer spoke about his delight over the look of the new car.

“The VJM11 certainly looks eye-catching in its new livery,” said Szafnauer, in a statement released by Force India.

“We worked very closely with BWT to deliver an even stronger identity for the car this year and everybody is really happy with the result. The new shade of pink is very striking and really pops out.”

Reserve and development driver Nikita Mazepin has given the VJM11 its first run on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and has completed 22 laps at the time of writing.

Fellow reserve Nicholas Latifi was expected to join Mazepin for testing this week, but the Canadian has been forced onto the sidelines due to an infection.

Race pairing Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon are to make their first appearances in the car later this week, and will alternate days in next week’s second four-day test.

The team have been subject to rumours about a takeover from an energy drinks company and are expected to reveal their new name by the first race in Australia – now less than a month away.