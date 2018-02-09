WEC Boasts 36 Super Season Entries for Largest Ever Field

After the near collapse of the LMP1 structure towards the end of 2017, a total of ten entries, from six outfits have been confirmed for the full FIA World Endurance Championship season. A total of 36 cars also sees expansions in GTE-Pro and GTE-Am.
The effect of this is that LMP2 has reduced from eleven to seven entries, with many teams making the leap up to the series’ primary category. This is largely due to the double 24 Hours of Le Mans, that for 2018 will see 60 entries.
In GTE-Pro, the introduction of BMW, with two cars ensures that five manufacturers fill the world’s top GT category. While in the Am group, Project 1 and Japan’s MR Racing join the foray.
While LMP1 will continue to have one Hybrid manufacturer in the form of the Toyota GAZOO Racing‘s two entries, the field has expanded thanks to the return of Rebellion Racing and By-Kolles as well as double entries from CEFC Manor TRSM Racing and SMP Racing. While DragonSpeed will join in an identical BR Engineering car to the SMP crew.
Extra Entries for Le Mans
A total of 60 cars have been entered for Le Mans. While the LMP1 category stays the same, LMP2 will expand to 20 entries, many from ELMS, making it the largest class for the June weekend.
As for the GTs, they will gain an extra four entries in the Pro’s, with Ford and Porsche bringing another two cars. From the IMSA series, Corvette have entered two cars, while AF Corse bring a third Ferrari. The Am’s will also see another five cars, though only two Aston Martin’s will ensure that all other cars are Ferrari 488‘s or Porsche 911‘s.
Nine cars, all either LMP2’s or GTE-Am’s make up the reserves.
Full Season Entries
Cars in bold are competing full season
LMP1 – 10 Cars
1 – Rebellion Racing – Rebellion R13 Gibson – Andre Lotterer
3 – Rebellion Racing – Rebellion R13 Gibson – Thomas Laurent
4 – Team ByKolles – ENSO CLM P1/01 NISMO – Oliver Webb
5 – CEFC TRSM Racing – Ginetta G60-LT-P1 Mecachrome – Charlie Robertson
6 – CEFC TRSM Racing – Ginetta G60-LT-P1 Mecachrome – Oliver Rowland
7 – Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 Hybrid – Mike Conway
8 – Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 Hybrid – Sebastien Buemi
10 – DragonSpeed – BR Engineering BR1 Gibson – Henrik Hedman
11 – SMP Racing – BR Engineering BR1 AER – Mikhail Aleshin
17 – SMP Racing – BR Engineering BR1 AER – Vitaly Petrov
LMP2 – 20 Cars
22 – United Autosports – Ligier JS P217 – Phil Hanson
23 – Panis Barthez Competition – Ligier JS P217 – Timothe Buret
25 – Algarve Pro Racing – Ligier JS P217 – Mark Patterson
26 – G-Drive Racing – Oreca 07 – Roman Rusinov
28 – TDS Racing – Oreca 07 – Francois Perrodo
29 – Racing Team Nederland – Dallara P217 – Frits van Eerd
31 – DragonSpeed – Oreca 07 – Roberto Gonzalez
32 – United Autosports – Ligier JS P217 – Hugo de Sadeleer
33 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – Ligier JS P217 – David Cheng
34 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – Ligier JS P217 – Jacques Nicolet
35 – SMP Racing – Dallara P217 – Victor Shaitar
36 – Signatech Alpine Matmut – Alpine A470 – Nicolas Lapierre
37 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – Oreca 07 – Jazeman Jafaar
38 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – Oreca 07 – Ho-Pin Tung
39 – Graff-SO24 – Oreca 07 – Vincent Capillaire
40 – G-Drive Racing – Oreca 07 – James Allen
44 – Eurasia Motorsport – Ligier JS P217 – Marko Asmer
47 – Cetilar Villorba Corse – Dallara P217 – Roberto Lacorte
48 – IDEC Sport – Ligier JS P217 – Paul Lafargue
50 – Larbre Competition – Ligier JS P217 – Erwin Creed
GTE-Pro -17 Cars
51 – AF Corse – Ferrari 488 GTE – Alessandro Pier Guidi
52 – AF Corse – Ferrari 488 GTE – Toni Vilander
63 – Corvette Racing – Corvette C7.R – Jan Magnussen
64 – Corvette Racing – Corvette C7.R – Oliver Gavin
66 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team UK – Ford GT – Stefan Muecke
67 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team UK – Ford GT – Andy Priaulx
68 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team USA – Ford GT – Joey Hand
69 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team USA – Ford GT – Ryan Briscoe
71 – AF Corse – Ferrari 488 GTE – Davide Rigon
81 – BMW Team MTEK – BMW M8 GTE – Martin Tomczyk
82 – BMW Team MTEK – BMW M8 GTE – Augusto Farfus
91 – Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Richard Lietz
92 – Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Michael Christensen
93 – Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Patrick Pilet
94 – Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Romain Dumas
95 – Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage – Marco Sorensen
97 – Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage – Alex Lynn
GTE-Am – 13 Cars
54 – Spirit of Race – Ferrari 488 GTE – Thomas Flohr
56 – Project 1 – Porsche 911 RSR – Joerg Bergmeister
61 – Clearwater Racing – Ferrari 488 GTE – Weng Sun Mok
70 – MR Racing – Ferrari 488 GTE – Motoaki Ishikawa
77 – Dempsey Proton Racing – Porsche 911 RSR – Matteo Cairoli
80 – Ebimotors – Porsche 911 RSR – Fabio Babini
84 – JMW Motorsport – Ferrari 488 GTE – Liam Griffin
85 – Keating Motorsports – Ferrari 488 GTE – Ben Keating
86 – Gulf Racing – Porsche 911 RSR – Michael Wainwright
88 – Proton Competition – Porsche 911 RSR – Matt Campbell
90 – TF Sport – Aston Martin Vantage GTE – Salih Yoluc
98 – Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage GTE – Paul Dalla Lana
99 – Proton Competition – Porsche 911 RSR – Patrick Long
Reserves – 9 Cars
41 – APM Monaco Team KCMG – Dallara P217 – Louis Prette (LMP2)
55 – Spirit of Race – Ferrari 488 GTE – Duncan Cameron (GTE-Am)
49 – High Class Racing – Dallara P217 – Anders Fjordback (LMP2)
24 – Repsol Racing Engineering – Oreca 07 – Norman Nato (LMP2)
62 – Scuderia Corsa – Ferrari 488 GTE – Cooper MacNeil (GTE-Am)
83 – Krohn Racing – Ferrari 488 GTE – Tracy Krohn (GTE-Am)
27 – IDEC Sport – Ligier JS P217 – Patrice Lafargue (LMP2)
43 – ARC Bratislava – Ligier JS P217 – Miroslav Konopka (LMP2)
42 – Brian Alder – Riley Mk. 30 – Mark Kvamme (LMP2)