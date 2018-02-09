WEC Boasts 36 Super Season Entries for Largest Ever Field

After the near collapse of the LMP1 structure towards the end of 2017, a total of ten entries, from six outfits have been confirmed for the full FIA World Endurance Championship season. A total of 36 cars also sees expansions in GTE-Pro and GTE-Am.

The effect of this is that LMP2 has reduced from eleven to seven entries, with many teams making the leap up to the series’ primary category. This is largely due to the double 24 Hours of Le Mans, that for 2018 will see 60 entries.

In GTE-Pro, the introduction of BMW, with two cars ensures that five manufacturers fill the world’s top GT category. While in the Am group, Project 1 and Japan’s MR Racing join the foray.

While LMP1 will continue to have one Hybrid manufacturer in the form of the Toyota GAZOO Racing‘s two entries, the field has expanded thanks to the return of Rebellion Racing and By-Kolles as well as double entries from CEFC Manor TRSM Racing and SMP Racing. While DragonSpeed will join in an identical BR Engineering car to the SMP crew.

Extra Entries for Le Mans

A total of 60 cars have been entered for Le Mans. While the LMP1 category stays the same, LMP2 will expand to 20 entries, many from ELMS, making it the largest class for the June weekend.

As for the GTs, they will gain an extra four entries in the Pro’s, with Ford and Porsche bringing another two cars. From the IMSA series, Corvette have entered two cars, while AF Corse bring a third Ferrari. The Am’s will also see another five cars, though only two Aston Martin’s will ensure that all other cars are Ferrari 488‘s or Porsche 911‘s.

Nine cars, all either LMP2’s or GTE-Am’s make up the reserves.

Full Season Entries

Cars in bold are competing full season

LMP1 – 10 Cars

1 – Rebellion Racing – Rebellion R13 Gibson – Andre Lotterer

3 – Rebellion Racing – Rebellion R13 Gibson – Thomas Laurent

4 – Team ByKolles – ENSO CLM P1/01 NISMO – Oliver Webb

5 – CEFC TRSM Racing – Ginetta G60-LT-P1 Mecachrome – Charlie Robertson

6 – CEFC TRSM Racing – Ginetta G60-LT-P1 Mecachrome – Oliver Rowland

7 – Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 Hybrid – Mike Conway

8 – Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 Hybrid – Sebastien Buemi

10 – DragonSpeed – BR Engineering BR1 Gibson – Henrik Hedman

11 – SMP Racing – BR Engineering BR1 AER – Mikhail Aleshin

17 – SMP Racing – BR Engineering BR1 AER – Vitaly Petrov

LMP2 – 20 Cars

22 – United Autosports – Ligier JS P217 – Phil Hanson

23 – Panis Barthez Competition – Ligier JS P217 – Timothe Buret

25 – Algarve Pro Racing – Ligier JS P217 – Mark Patterson

26 – G-Drive Racing – Oreca 07 – Roman Rusinov

28 – TDS Racing – Oreca 07 – Francois Perrodo

29 – Racing Team Nederland – Dallara P217 – Frits van Eerd

31 – DragonSpeed – Oreca 07 – Roberto Gonzalez

32 – United Autosports – Ligier JS P217 – Hugo de Sadeleer

33 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – Ligier JS P217 – David Cheng

34 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – Ligier JS P217 – Jacques Nicolet

35 – SMP Racing – Dallara P217 – Victor Shaitar

36 – Signatech Alpine Matmut – Alpine A470 – Nicolas Lapierre

37 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – Oreca 07 – Jazeman Jafaar

38 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – Oreca 07 – Ho-Pin Tung

39 – Graff-SO24 – Oreca 07 – Vincent Capillaire

40 – G-Drive Racing – Oreca 07 – James Allen

44 – Eurasia Motorsport – Ligier JS P217 – Marko Asmer

47 – Cetilar Villorba Corse – Dallara P217 – Roberto Lacorte

48 – IDEC Sport – Ligier JS P217 – Paul Lafargue

50 – Larbre Competition – Ligier JS P217 – Erwin Creed

GTE-Pro -17 Cars

51 – AF Corse – Ferrari 488 GTE – Alessandro Pier Guidi

52 – AF Corse – Ferrari 488 GTE – Toni Vilander

63 – Corvette Racing – Corvette C7.R – Jan Magnussen

64 – Corvette Racing – Corvette C7.R – Oliver Gavin

66 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team UK – Ford GT – Stefan Muecke

67 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team UK – Ford GT – Andy Priaulx

68 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team USA – Ford GT – Joey Hand

69 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team USA – Ford GT – Ryan Briscoe

71 – AF Corse – Ferrari 488 GTE – Davide Rigon

81 – BMW Team MTEK – BMW M8 GTE – Martin Tomczyk

82 – BMW Team MTEK – BMW M8 GTE – Augusto Farfus

91 – Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Richard Lietz

92 – Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Michael Christensen

93 – Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Patrick Pilet

94 – Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Romain Dumas

95 – Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage – Marco Sorensen

97 – Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage – Alex Lynn

GTE-Am – 13 Cars

54 – Spirit of Race – Ferrari 488 GTE – Thomas Flohr

56 – Project 1 – Porsche 911 RSR – Joerg Bergmeister

61 – Clearwater Racing – Ferrari 488 GTE – Weng Sun Mok

70 – MR Racing – Ferrari 488 GTE – Motoaki Ishikawa

77 – Dempsey Proton Racing – Porsche 911 RSR – Matteo Cairoli

80 – Ebimotors – Porsche 911 RSR – Fabio Babini

84 – JMW Motorsport – Ferrari 488 GTE – Liam Griffin

85 – Keating Motorsports – Ferrari 488 GTE – Ben Keating

86 – Gulf Racing – Porsche 911 RSR – Michael Wainwright

88 – Proton Competition – Porsche 911 RSR – Matt Campbell

90 – TF Sport – Aston Martin Vantage GTE – Salih Yoluc

98 – Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage GTE – Paul Dalla Lana

99 – Proton Competition – Porsche 911 RSR – Patrick Long

Reserves – 9 Cars

41 – APM Monaco Team KCMG – Dallara P217 – Louis Prette (LMP2)

55 – Spirit of Race – Ferrari 488 GTE – Duncan Cameron (GTE-Am)

49 – High Class Racing – Dallara P217 – Anders Fjordback (LMP2)

24 – Repsol Racing Engineering – Oreca 07 – Norman Nato (LMP2)

62 – Scuderia Corsa – Ferrari 488 GTE – Cooper MacNeil (GTE-Am)

83 – Krohn Racing – Ferrari 488 GTE – Tracy Krohn (GTE-Am)

27 – IDEC Sport – Ligier JS P217 – Patrice Lafargue (LMP2)

43 – ARC Bratislava – Ligier JS P217 – Miroslav Konopka (LMP2)

42 – Brian Alder – Riley Mk. 30 – Mark Kvamme (LMP2)