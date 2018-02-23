Zak Brown: “We want to show everyone what makes this team special”

Executive Director of McLaren F1 Team, Zak Brown, sees 2018 as a year of resurgence and recovery for the team – who unveiled their new MCL33 this morning.

It is a year of significant changes for the team, most notably with the switching of power units from last year’s Honda to a Renault Sport engine for 2018.

The livery has also had a radical reworking, changing from orange and black to papaya and electric blue, in a move that was highly requested by the fans as a nod to McLaren’s past.

Brown has also been working hard to secure new sponsorship for the team after the termination of the Honda deal. Several new partnerships have been announced in the run-up to the car launch, including the likes of Dell Technologies and Petrobras.

Although expectations are high for McLaren this year, Brown wants to re-earn the respect ‘on and off’ the track by being a force to be reckoned with.

“The McLaren team was created by a brave pioneer and has had bravery at its core ever since,” he said.

“Whether it’s been with brave drivers, brave leaders or brave fortune, this team has always fought back. We definitely view 2018 as the year when McLaren will move closer to the front, fighting teams and drivers as we improve our fortunes.

“We have an excellent team, a new engine partner in Renault and a host of fantastic new partnerships: Airgain, CNBC, Dell Technologies, Kimoa and Petrobras have all been welcomed to the McLaren family.

“Our return to a papaya orange livery for this year wasn’t simply an emotional decision; it demonstrates that we are listening to our fans, building deeper engagement with them and the Formula 1 community as a whole.

“We want McLaren to earn respect on and off the track, and this felt like a good starting point. We want to show everyone what makes this team special, whether that’s our fans or our partners – there’s room for more on our journey.“