2018 RALLY GUANAJUATO MEXICO: Neuvillle Tops Monster Street Super Special

Thierry Neuville leads Rally Mexico after the opening stage of the event, the Monster Street Super Special.

The Belgian was almost two seconds quicker than Ott Tänak in second over the 2.53km stage on Thursday evening setting a 2m:6s.7.

Rounding out the top three is M-Sport’s Sébastien Ogier, a further tenth of a second behind Tänak, with the second Toyota of Jari-Matti Latvala in fourth.

Fifth after the rally opener is the third Toyota of Esapekka Lappi, with Andreas Mikkelsen sixth, the leading Citroen of Kris Meeke in seventh and the returning Dani Sordo in eighth.

Elfyn Evans sits ninth after stage one and is just ahead of Sébastien Loeb who is making his WRC comeback this weekend for Citroen and the Frenchman rounds out the top 10.

After Thursday night’s Super Special, Pontus Tidemand leads WRC2 by 2.4 seconds over fellow Skoda driver Kalle Rovanpera and Brit Gus Grensmith in third.

2018 Rally Guanajuato Mexico continues this weekend between March 8-11.