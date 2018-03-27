ADAC F4 to Support F1 for German Grand Prix at Hockenheim

With only three weeks until the series gets underway, the ADAC Formula 4 Championship has changed their calendar to visit the Formula 1 paddock on the 20-22 July to support the German Grand Prix.

The German race, which returns to the calendar after a year sabbatical, surprised many when it was revealed the FIA Formula 2 and GP3 Series, which follows the F1 package throughout the European rounds, was left off the Hockenheim schedule.

Now in their fourth year, ADAC F4 will fill the gap in the paddock, though is set to run only two races rather than their typical three, for the first time in the series history. The round replaces the scheduled Sachsenring event that was due to take place in September.

This means the series will now visit Hockenheim three times this season, with the series taking place over 7 rounds.

“The two ADAC Formula 4 races scheduled for the visit of Formula 1 to Germany must surely be the highlight of this year’s calendar, and I am delighted that we are able to give such an opportunity to our talented youngsters,” says ADAC Sports President Hermann Tomczyk.

“Hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Germany is important for the stars of the future, and a race at the same circuit and on the same weekend as their idols serves as tremendous motivation.”

In testing today at Oschersleben, Danish Formula 4 vice-champion Frederik Vesti, topped two of the four sessions, ending the day on top ahead of Lirim Zendeli, now entering his third season.