Albert Park Is “A Pleasure To Drive” Says Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll says Albert Park is “a pleasure to drive” as the new 2018 Formula One season begins this weekend.

The Canadian had a solid debut season and finished twelfth in the drivers’ standings with 40 points.

The Williams Martini Racing earned his first podium in Azerbaijan, becoming the second youngest person to reach the podium.

Stroll had a troublesome weekend in Australia last year after an incident in third practice cost him vital running time but he is looking forward to returning.

“Australia is always a good Grand Prix and I am looking forward to getting back there.

“It is the start of the season, there is always a great atmosphere, the fans really get into it and you are right there in Melbourne.”

Albert Park is once again the host of the opening round and it is a track that all the drivers enjoy, including Stroll.

“The track itself is bumpy and technical, as well as being narrow, but it is a pleasure to driver and I think we all enjoy going there.”