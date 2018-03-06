Alfa Romeo Deal has made Sauber ‘More Attractive’ to Sponsors – Vasseur

Frederic Vasseur has revealed that the partnership with Alfa Romeo has made the Sauber F1 Team more attractive to both sponsors and potential employees, with the Hinwil-based outfit having received a number of CVs since the deal was announced.

Vasseur says the Alfa Romeo deal, which sees the Italian manufacturer join the team as title sponsor, has opened up a magnitude of opportunities for Sauber, with partnerships with Richard Mille, Carrera, Kappa, Claro and Garage Italia all being confirmed in recent weeks, while CVs from potential employees have increased in number as well.

The partnership with Alfa Romeo includes the use of the current specification of Ferrari power unit, while Ferrari has also had an influence on driver choice, with 2017 FIA Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc, a member of the fabled Ferrari Driver Academy, joining Marcus Ericsson in the team for the forthcoming season.

“It’s a very important step for us at the team because we are all very proud to be linked with an historic brand in F1,” said Vasseur to RACER. “I think it’s important to build up a team spirit and to have this kind of deal and this kind of approach. Then on the sponsorship for sure it’s a step forward as well.

“We are much more attractive to other sponsors and we are also much more attractive for recruitment. As soon as we did the announcement for Alfa Romeo I received a lot of CVs and there is a kind of expectation around the team and the sponsorship side and the recruitment. It’s a good move and a good feeling for everybody.”