Ant Whorton-Eales to contest 2018 MINI Challenge

JamSport racing team confirmed that former AmD Tuning Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship driver Ant Whorton-Eales is to contest the 2018 MINI Challenge alongside Joe Tanner and Jack Davidson.

Whorton-Eales a former winner of the Cooper Class in the MINI challenge back in 2011 returns to team JamSport. The team with whom he won the 2016 Renault UK Clio Cup. The decision for JamSport to move into the MINI Challenge comes as the team have left the Clio one make series after competing there for the previous four seasons.

The driver who finished second in the 2017 Jack Sears trophy earned his BTCC drive with AmD Tuning after the 2016 Clio Cup series and talks of retaining a seat in the BTCC with AmD in 2018 were held and seemingly agreed.

However, the opportunity to drive in the MINI Challenge was put forward and with the blessing of the AmD Tuning team boss Shaun Hollamby, the 23 year old will take a sabbatical to compete for the MINI Challenge title.

Reflecting of his move from the BTCC, Ant Whorton-Eales is quoted as saying “Although I really enjoyed my season in touring cars last year, I’m only 23 and there is plenty of time for me to return to the grid in future.

“That is my long-term goal, but for this year, my focus is firmly on working with JamSport on this new programme and it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

With this new signing, JamSport team boss Jamie Going is rather hopeful of a successful first season with the team in the championship.

“I have no doubt that Ant will be right in the mix for the championship and our ultimate goal is to try and wrap up the title at the first attempt.”