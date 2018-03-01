Asian F3 to Run Tatuus Chassis and Autotecnica Motori Engines

The F3 Asian Championship has revealed the next stage of its development with the series announcing that it’ll use a Tatuus chassis and Autotecnica Motori engines.

Set up as part of the FIA’s plan for a global pathway for Formula 1, the championship will theoretically sit at the same level as European F3 and the new F3 Americas Championship as part of the Regional F3 concept, though so far only two teams; Eurasia Motorsport and Hong Kong based Absolute Racing have been announced.

Tatuus have been prominent in single-seaters during recent years, providing the chassis for a number of FIA F4 series including the Italian and ADAC Formula 4 championships. For Asian F3, they will build a new chassis fitting the FIA regulations, though no indication has been given on whether they will qualify for the FIA F3 World Cup in Macau.

Meanwhile, the engine will be named the ATM AR-F3R. Autotecnica will design it with 270hp and 1724cc, produced through a 4-cylinder turbocharged Alfa Romeo 1750 TBi base.

Like F3 Americas , the car will incorporate the halo, though will use the FIA Formula 2 design that latches the most forward point onto an axil as opposed to F1, where the structure is one solid design.

The more teams and drivers will be announced in time, with the first round scheduled for July.

2018 F3 Asian Calendar