Back-to-Back victories for Dale Wood at Albert Park

Dale Wood made it two-for-two at Albert Park as he took a second Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia victory in Melbourne.

Wood started the race from pole position, leading the field in to the first corner, from that point on he would not look back, taking another dominant victory ahead of Jaxon Evans and David Wall.

As in the first race of the weekend a safety car period closed the field up; this time it was Max Twigg and John Steffensen. Twigg spun due to damage from an earlier battle with Peter Major; as Twigg spun, so did Steffensen as he attempted to avoid the car, spinning off in to the barriers and out of the race.

While the field closed up, Wood remained unstoppable despite the pressure from Evans.

“The wins aren’t coming easy by any means,” said Wood.

“I feel out of place at the moment; I don’t feel like we’ve got the car working where I want it. But I have no complaints, we have a win from another tough race. We’ll try to get it sorted and go again tomorrow.”

Evans himself did well to hold on to second place as the chasing field of Wall, James Moffat, Alex Davison and Michael Almond hunted as a pack.

End of a streak in TAG Heuer Pro-Am

Going in to this race Roger Lago had blitzed the TAG Heuer Pro-Am championship field with an impressive four victories, this would be the race that ended that streak.

Lago was slow to start and Tim Miles made the most of the situation, opening up a gap to the second-place Pro-Am car on the opening lap. Dean Cook and Greg Taylor took second and third.

“I’m thrilled with that result. It’s such a tough and competitive field so it’s great to eventually get a Pro-Am race win,” said Miles.

“The car has been perfect since the beginning of the year, to be honest. And this weekend, if you can be sensible and behave you can get a better result that by pushing too hard.”

Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia – Melbourne – Race 1 results

1. #100 Dale Wood (Pro) 8 laps, 22:30.8367

2. #7 Jaxon Evans (Pro) 8 laps, 22:31.3129

3. #1 David Wall (Pro) 8 laps, 22:31.6226

4. #18 James Moffat (Pro) 8 laps, 22:32.5372

5. #888 Alex Davison (Pro) 8 laps, 22:33.0862

6. #77 Michael Almond (Pro) 8 laps, 22:33.4855

7. #777 Jordan Love (Pro) 8 laps, 22:35.9842

8. #15 Josh Hunt (Pro) 8 laps, 22:36.7866

9. #8 Nick McBride (Pro) 8 laps, 22:37.7696

10. #6 Tim Miles (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 22:45.1431

11. #88 Dylan O’Keeffe (Pro) 8 laps, 22:46.3598

12. #22 Dean Cook (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 22:46.8653

13. #5 Greg Taylor (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 22:47.2619

14. #12 Adam Garwood (Pro) 8 laps, 22:47.7036

15. #23 Roger Lago (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 22:47.8835

16. #4 Stephen Grove (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 22:51.3192

17. #20 Adrian Flack (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 22:51.4416

18. #9 Marc Cini (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 22:54.4198

19. #13 Sam Shahin (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 22:54.9507

20. #35 Indiran Padayachee (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 23:00.9291

21. #131 Graham Williams (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 8 laps, 23:06.5160

DNF #14 Peter Major (Pro)

DNF #80 Max Twigg (TAG Heuer Pro-Am)

DNF #808 John Steffensen (TAG Heuer Pro-Am)