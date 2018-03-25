‘Big Issues’ Meant Stroll Focused on Survival Rather than Racing in Australia

Lance Stroll admitted it was just a case of bringing his FW41 home in the Australian Grand Prix after several big issues made driving difficult around the Albert Park circuit.

The Williams Martini Racing driver lost out to Esteban Ocon on the opening lap and then fell behind Charles Leclerc on restart following the safety car period, and ultimately ended the race fourteenth, more than twenty seconds away from the top ten.

The issues with the car, particularly with the engine modes and the need for extra power after the safety car, heavily compromised Stroll and Williams, and the young Canadian is hopeful the Grove-based team can solve the problems ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in two weeks time.

“We were in the wrong mode on the first lap and that is the reason Ocon got me,” said Stroll. “We also have none of the extra power we need for the safety car restart which is where I lost the place to Leclerc.

“We are just basically trying to get the car to the end of the race instead of racing. There was a lot going on today with big issues that cost us a lot of race time. I hope we can find the solution before Bahrain.”