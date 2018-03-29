BMW hit with BoP ballast ahead of WEC Prologue

The BMW M8 GTE is set to receive a significant weight gain for its contention in the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship.

The MTEK racing team’s M8 will weigh in at 1255kg due to balance of performance. This is 35kg heavier than Rehal Letterman Lanigan’s cars in the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship.

The M8 programme has produced mixed results. RLL’s M8’s had a difficult Rolex 24 of Daytona, finishing last and second last in the GTLM class. However, things have been looking up with a promising podium at the Sebring 12 hours. This improvement in performance may have been down to the revised BoP that they negotiated with IMSA after their disappointing Daytona.

Not only will MTEK be hit with a hefty weight gain for WEC, it will also run lower boost levels on the turbo.

This is for a car that struggled to run with GT3 cars at the Rolex 24 of Daytona. While the vast improvement at Sebring was promising, it seems that RLL’s efforts to improve the M8’s situation with balance of performance has been undone.

Obviously, the M8 is not the only car that will be hit with balance of performance. Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin will also be hit with BoP.

The Porsche’s will run lighter than they did in IMSA but their air restricters will be smaller meaning less power, the Ferrari will receive a 5kg weight gain and Aston Martin’s contenders in GTE AM has been hit 55kg weight increase.

It is uncertain if the BMW M8 will be able to be competitive. It’s shaky start to it’s career does not bode particularly well. However, BMW is a brand that has many triumphs to their name across sportscar racing and could possibly be a powerhouse team in the 2018/19 super season.