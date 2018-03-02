Buemi looking to continue momentum into Mexico

Sebastien Buemi says that he is looking to keep up his momentum going into the Mexico City ePrix this weekend.

The Renault e.dams driver endured a terrible start to the season but managed to turn it around with two podium finishes in Marrakesh and Santiago.

Although still thirty-four points behind championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne, Buemi is looking to build on his recent results to score big in this weekend’s race.

“I’m delighted to be back in Mexico after my performances in the last two races and I hope that we’ll keep up the momentum,” Buemi said.

“We’ve always been quick in free practice in Mexico, but it’s not been the same story in qualifying. We’re determined to put on a good show this year.”

While the track itself is not too different from other circuits, Buemi did say that all teams faced a challenge due to the high elevation of the city, with it sitting 2,250 metres above sea level.

Buemi said, “The track’s pretty atypical as the circuit is well above sea level; the cars behave differently because the air is thinner so it’s a big challenge for the team.

“We’re going to throw all our forces into the battle to be on the pace by taking advantage of the experience acquired in previous years.”