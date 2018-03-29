Cameron Hill on track for Phillip Island return following start-line crash

Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup racer Cameron Hill is on track to return to the series following the start-line accident that took him out of the Australian Grand Prix supporting race weekend.

After a promising qualifying, Hill looked set for a good weekend, unfortunately it all went wrong on the start-line when he stalled and was hit by Anthony Gilbertson who was unable to avoid the stricken Porsche in time.

Hill was given precautionary scans at the circuit medical centre and on the Friday was readmitted to hospital for further scans on a haematoma that developed on his lower back, before being discharged on Saturday.

“I didn’t have quite enough throttle when I released the clutch, and the engine died,” Hill said.

“I was just about to restart it when Anthony hit me from behind – it certainly wasn’t his fault, as his view was obscured by the other cars.

“The on-board data system showed my car accelerated immediately to 40km/h, which indicates how big a crash it was.”

Already on a tight budget, the small team has just four weeks to turn things around for the next round at Phillip Island.

The car will require a re-shell to be ready, but The Checkered Flag caught up with Hill this week and the Canberra racer is confident the team will be able to turn things around in time, and despite being ‘very sore’ at the moment, should be back to full fitness for the next round.