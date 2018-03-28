CDR Sign Malaysian Chia Wing Hoong for F3 Debut

In a last-minute deal, the Chris Dittmann Racing squad has confirmed the second name for their BRDC British F3 Championship team. Malaysian driver Chia Wing Hoong will make his debut in the series after testing the car on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old will not be new to the Tatuus-Cosworth machine having tested the car at Spa-Francorchamps in 2016, while also getting to grips during the winter at Donington Park. He only stepped into the CDR team on Tuesday though, with a test at Silverstone.

Prior to this year, he has been busy in Asia, competing last year in the F4 Japanese Championship. He also made two appearances in the Formula 4 South East Asian Championship, picking up a podium in Indonesia.

This had been coupled with a successful karting career, where he became the South East Asian Champion last year in the X30 category. His debut on the European stage also came last June, appearing for the opening round of the Formula Renault NEC.

Commenting ahead of his BRDC British F3 debut, Chia Wing Hoong commented: “I am really looking forward to racing this weekend at Oulton Park in the BRDC British F3 Championship. I have raced many single-seaters but this will be the most powerful one yet and will be a great challenge. Testing with Chris Dittmann Racing went well earlier this week, and I’m really hopeful of some strong results.”

Meanwhile, Team Principal Chris Dittmann commented: “It’s great to welcome Chia Wing Hoong to the team for Oulton Park. He comes into the series with plenty of experience and he showed well in testing with us at Silverstone. We think he could well surprise a few people this weekend and we look forward to seeing how he performs with us at Oulton Park.”

Chia will join Harry Webb at the outfit, though it is unconfirmed whether the Malaysian will stay on past the opening event.