De Vries to Make WEC debut at Silverstone with Racing Team Nederland

Nyck de Vries will make his FIA World Endurance Championship debut in the 6 Hours of Silverstone in 2018 after being confirmed to race for Racing Team Nederland in place of Jan Lammers.

Veteran racer Lammers will step down from his racing duties with the team following this years 24 Hours of Le Mans, with de Vries adding the LMP2 programme to his FIA Formula 2 commitments with the Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing team.

Team owner Fritz van Eerd and former Formula 1 racer Giedo van der Garde will share the car with Lammers for the 6 Hours of Spa and Le Mans, and McLaren F1 Team protégé de Vries will then take over the drive in the Dallara P217 from Silverstone, and is likely to make his own Le Mans debut in 2019, the final round of the 2018-19 FIA World Endurance Championship superseason.

“I didn’t need long to say yes,” admitted de Vries when asked about taking the ride. “I’m looking forward to it as it’s a prestigious project and it will be a great adventure. I haven’t driven the car yet, but I hear it’s a great car and it looks great.

“The calendar matches with mine, because the second half of the [F2] season will be a bit quieter as we don’t go overseas.”