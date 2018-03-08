Double R Bring Back Pavan Ravishankar in F3

Double R Racing have confirmed their final driver for BRDC British F3 with Singaporean driver Pavan Ravishankar returning to the outfit that he made a one-off appearance for last year.

Ravishankar has been involved with the team for a few months, but has finally received the nod ahead of the F3 media day at Donington Park. His first session on Thursday did not start as he’d have like though, running wide on the exit of the final corner and spinning into the pit wall.

Double R have been busy over the last week, having announced Krishnaraaj Mahadik just a few days ago. The team will be hoping to challenge towards the front once again with Ravishankar recording two top ten finishes in his three races last year.

“I cannot wait for the season to get underway,” said the 19-year-old. “This will be my first season in Europe, it has always been a dream for me to compete here. I am ecstatic to be working with Double R Racing and believe they have the complete package, so I am looking forward to a very successful year with the team.”

Prior to F3, Ravishankar had been racing in the Asian Formula Renault Series, winning races and finishing fourth overall in his first season. Along with a second campaign, he also raced in the MRF Challenge, finishing fourteenth over the winter.

He’ll join Swedish driver Linus Lundqvist and Krishnaraaj Mahadik, who he replaced last year, at the team.

“It’s great Pavan is back with Double R for a full season in British F3,” said team principal Anthony ‘Boyo’ Hieatt. “He did a good job on his first outing with us at Donington last year, showed a lot of potential, and we obviously hope to build on that this year.

“It’s set to be another competitive season in British F3 but Pavan’s experience from Formula Renault in Asia will definitely stand him in good stead, plus he has two great team-mates in Krish [Mahadik] and Linus [Lundqvist] to work with. We’re delighted with our line-up for 2018 and determined to have the strongest season possible.”