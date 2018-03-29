Ellinas leads DVF Racing Porsche Carrera Cup GB assault

Tio Ellinas heads to Brands Hatch next weekend (7/8 April) with a clear goal in mind, to challenge for the title in the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

The former single-seater frontrunner made the switch to sportscars last year, finishing the championship battle in sixth place.

A strong finish to the year with four podiums puts him in a good frame of mind for the start of the new season.

“My plan is to battle for the championship and try to win it,” said Ellinas who made the switch from JTR Racing to DVF racing with Slidesports for 2018.

“The baseline in the car is very good and we are in a good starting point. We can still improve, we’ve seen things that we can do better both in the car and in my driving, so it has been a good start.”

Along with a switch of teams there is the added challenge of a new car to learn, while on the surface there isn’t much difference in the second generation 911 GT3 Cup car, it does bring more power that the previous iteration.

“Everything is level with the new car,” said Ellinas. “It steps up my game and the team’s game because we have high expectations for this season, and with a new car why not give it a go?



“I enjoy Brands Hatch though I like the GP circuit more than the Indy, but it is going to be interesting as the Indy circuit only has five corners and the lap times are so close.

Looking ahead to the season Ellinas has already identified his main opposition for the title.

“I think it will be Dino and Lewis Plato fighting for the title, but Tom Wrigley can go quickly as well.



“I want to thank the sponsors, Pall-Ex, Fuel Card Services, and Hot Forex for their support this year, and David Fairbrother for giving me this opportunity.”