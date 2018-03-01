Fernando Alonso: “An impressive day from the whole team”

Fernando Alonso was delighted to see the McLaren F1 Team complete a total of one hundred and sixty one laps on day four of the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the Spaniard completing fifty-one of them in the afternoon.

Alonso took over the car from team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne, and set a best time of 1:20.929s, the fifth fastest time of the day, although he could not match the 1:19.854s of his team-mate, due to the fact he was completing a very different programme to the Belgian.

After losing seat time on Wednesday due to the snow, Alonso was happy to see the team enjoy a productive day in Spain as they continue to learn more about their MCL33 and the Renault Sport power unit.

“I’m very happy with what has been an impressive day from the whole team in the garage and at the factory to put that amount of laps on the board between Stoffel and myself,” said Alonso.

“The car ran perfectly all day. We did some interesting runs with some set-up changes, and we keep discovering more about the new package each time, especially with the integration of the Renault engine that was previously unknown for us.

“It was a very productive day for all of us and I’d like to say well done to everyone for working hard to get through a very full and comprehensive test programme today.”